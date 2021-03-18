Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
India Top News

Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeeze

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a signpost of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at its laboratory in Pune, India, May 18, 2020. Picture taken May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Euan Rocha/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s constrained supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its rollout in April is in part due to a delay in a shipment from India’s Serum Institute that is making AstraZeneca’s shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“We have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India,” Hancock told lawmakers.

He added that, separately, a batch of 1.7 million doses had been delayed as it had to be retested, without specifying the manufacturer.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up