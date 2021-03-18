Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeeze

A man walks past a signpost of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at its laboratory in Pune, India, May 18, 2020. Picture taken May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Euan Rocha/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s constrained supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its rollout in April is in part due to a delay in a shipment from India’s Serum Institute that is making AstraZeneca’s shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“We have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India,” Hancock told lawmakers.

He added that, separately, a batch of 1.7 million doses had been delayed as it had to be retested, without specifying the manufacturer.