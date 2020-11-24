UK's test and trace needs improving, and a lot of money - minister

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past people queueing outside a test centre, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s test and trace system needs to be improved, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday, adding that the government had no choice but spend a lot of money on it during the coronavirus crisis.

“We have to get through this coronavirus and I’m afraid there has been no other option but to spend a lot of money,” Shapps told Sky News. “We’ve said that we want test and trace to be a lot better.”

The ‘Test and Trace’ system, the government’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing facility, has been heavily criticised after a series of high-profile failures since its launch earlier this year and has cost 22 billion pounds.