Britain tells shoppers: there is enough food so stop hoarding

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday urged people to act responsibly when they shop for food and stop hoarding so that there was enough for health workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“Be responsible when you shop and think of others,” Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice told reporters.

“Buying more than you need means that others may be left without and it is making life more difficult for those front line workers, such as our doctors and nurses and NHS support staff,” Eustice said.

During the coronavirus crisis, manufacturers have produced around 50% more food than they usually do, Eustice said. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young; editing by James Davey and Guy Faulconbridge)