Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sophie, Britain’s Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The royal has no symptoms but is following government guidelines, a palace spokesman said. She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout)