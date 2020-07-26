Government "shambolic" on making Spanish quarantine decision, says UK's Labour

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The way the government made a decision to impose a quarantine on those people travelling from Spain to Britain was “shambolic”, the health policy chief for Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday.

“I can understand why the government have made this decision ... but of course the way in which this decision has been made in the last 24 hours is frankly shambolic,” Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News, saying the government had given those Britons holidaying in Spain no time to plan for a quarantine by bringing in the new rule with little notice. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Mark Heinrich)