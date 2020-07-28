Airline Jet2.com cancels flights to Spanish islands until at least Aug. 10

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Budget airline Jet2.com said it was cancelling flights and holidays from Britain to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza until at least Aug. 10, reflecting the latest travel advice from the British government.

Jet2.com, owned by Dart Group, had already cancelled flights to mainland Spain up to and including Aug. 16 after the government said passengers arriving into Britain from Spanish destinations would need to quarantine for 14 days.

“What we need now is clarity and consistency from the government,” the airline said in a statement. “We understand that this is a fast-moving situation, however the information we are receiving is contradictory and often comes with little or no notice.”

The airline said it would contact customers currently in these destinations to advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK. (Reporting by Sarah Young and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)