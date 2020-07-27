Airline Jet2.com to suspend some UK flights to Spain after quarantine rule

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Budget airline Jet2.com said on Monday it was cancelling flights from Britain to four destinations in Spain after the UK government said holidaymakers returning to Britain will need to quarantine for two weeks.

“Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August,” the airline said on Twitter.

Jet2.com, owned by Dart Group, said it was also suspending flights from Britain to Faro in Portugal until Aug. 16. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Susan Fenton)