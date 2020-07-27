Healthcare
Quarantine for people arriving from Spain to be cut to 10 days- Telegraph

July 27 (Reuters) - Quarantine for people arriving from Spain and other countries with high levels of COVID-19 will be cut to 10 days under plans being finalised by UK ministers, The Telegraph reported here on Monday.

The UK government will announce this week a new policy of testing arrivals from high-risk countries eight days after they land. If they test negative they will be allowed to come out of self-isolation two days later, reducing the mandatory quarantine period by four days, the report said.

Britain dealt a new blow to Spain by extending guidance advising against all non-essential travel, which already applied to mainland Spain, to include the Balearic and Canary Islands on Monday. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

