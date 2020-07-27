UPDATE 1-Britain may cut quarantine for arrivals from Spain to 10 days -Telegraph

July 27 (Reuters) - Quarantine for people arriving from Spain and other countries with high levels of COVID-19 will be cut to 10 days under plans being finalised by UK ministers, the Telegraph reported here on Monday.

The UK government will announce this week a new policy of testing arrivals from high-risk countries eight days after they land. If they test negative they will be allowed to come out of self-isolation two days later, reducing the mandatory quarantine period by four days, the report said.

A government spokesman told the Telegraph that the 10-day quarantine period is under discussion but a final decision has not been made.

The government is also considering telling everyone who has come into the UK from Spain since July 23, including returning holidaymakers, to take a coronavirus test, the report added.

Britain dealt a new blow to Spain on Monday by extending guidance advising against all nonessential travel, which already applied to mainland Spain, to include the nearby Balearic and Canary Islands. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)