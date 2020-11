Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a temporary cut to the country’s aid spending that will help its Covid-ravaged public finances, The Times reported.

Ministers have drawn up plans to reduce the proportion of Britain’s gross national income spent on aid from 0.7% to 0.5%, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)