Tighter measures? COVID measures are kept under review, says UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s government continues to monitor the latest data and keeps all COVID-19 measures under review, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked whether ministers were planning to bring in tighter restrictions.

“We look at the latest data and statistical information ... we continue to look at that data and monitor it and we keep our measures under review,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)