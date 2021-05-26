UK PM Johnson has full confidence in health minister Hancock - spokesman

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Boris Johnson has full confidence in his health minister Matt Hancock and has worked alongside him throughout the pandemic, his spokesman said in response to allegations made by the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings.

The spokesman also said the government would not be engaging with every accusation made on Wednesday by Cummings, including the claim that officials thought Johnson considered getting injected with coronavirus on live television to show it was benign.