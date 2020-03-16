UK to discuss social distancing measures for elderly over coronavirus

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister will discuss proposals for social distancing measures to protect the elderly from coronavirus at a government emergency meeting on Monday, his spokesman said.

Johnson has also asked finance minister Rishi Sunak to chair economy and business response to the outbreak committee, the spokesman said, adding that the tax authority was ready to help all businesses including airlines suffering due to coronavirus. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)