Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The problem of increasing COVID-19 cases in England is not limited to the north of England, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday.

“Pretty much all areas of the UK are now seeing growth in the infection rates,” Van Tam told a government briefing, presenting the latest data on infections.