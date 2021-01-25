Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

UK opposition leader Starmer says he's self-isolating, no COVID symptoms

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to members of the media, in London, Britain January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, the third time he has needed to quarantine.

“I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday,” Starmer said on Twitter.

Starmer also had to self-isolate in September after a member of his household showed symptoms of the virus and again in December after a member of his staff tested positive.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton

