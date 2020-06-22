UPDATE 1-UK government shelves plans to relax Sunday trading laws - The Telegraph

(Adds details from the report, background)

June 22 (Reuters) - The UK government has dropped its plan to relax Sunday trading laws after more than 50 Conservative members of parliament warned that they were prepared to vote against it, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the relaxation of shopping rules will not be included in the Business and Planning Bill when it is introduced to parliament later this week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been "warned that over 50 Tory MPs were prepared to vote against him," the report bit.ly/2YXG1qn said.

The move comes after Johnson faced a cabinet backlash over his plans to suspend Sunday trading laws.

According to a Times report from June 12, some lawmakers wrote a letter to Johnson saying the move will attract opposition and raised concerns about legislation proposed as part of the government’s coronavirus recovery bill.

Britain’s Sunday Trading Act of 1994 allows large stores to open for no more than six consecutive hours between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The proposed legislation would suspend the laws for a year as part of a bigger bailout effort to help retail and hospitality businesses weather the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the Times newspaper report said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)