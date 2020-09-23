Britain keeps business support under review, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will always keep its support for businesses under review as the coronavirus crisis evolves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Wednesday after being asked whether it would consider a German-style wage subsidy scheme.

“We’ve always said that we will keep our support under review and that it would be adapted as the circumstances evolve, but there is a huge amount of support available and that continues to be the case,” the spokesman said.