CBI says new UK scheme will save hundreds of thousands of jobs

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A new government programme to support employers who bring staff back part-time will save hundreds of thousands of jobs, the Confederation of British Industry employers’ organisation said on Thursday.

“These bold steps from the Treasury will save hundreds of thousands of viable jobs this Winter. It is right to target help on jobs with a future, but can only be part-time while demand remains flat,” CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)