"Yikes!" UK's debt mountain vulnerable to small interest rate moves, Sunak says

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the country’s public finances were vulnerable to small increases in interest rates because of a huge stock of government debt which has rocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that we have so much debt, it doesn’t take a lot for suddenly ‘yikes’ - we have to come up with X billion pounds a year to pay for higher interest,” Sunak said during an interview at the Conservative Party Conference. (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)