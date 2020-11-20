British finance minister says public finances need to be made sustainable after COVID

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 22, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s public finances need to be put on a sustainable path over time, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday, adding that unprecedented support for the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic had been responsible.

“We’ve provided over 200 billion (pounds) of support to protect the economy, lives and livelihoods from the significant and far reaching impacts of coronavirus,” Sunak said.

“This is the responsible thing to do, but it’s also clear that over time it’s right we ensure the public finances are put on a sustainable path.”