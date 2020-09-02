UK finance minister Sunak says must make public finances sustainable over time

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishsi Sunak said the country would need to make its public finances sustainable over time, but he did not comment on reports of planned tax rises, saying his short term priority was jobs and driving a recovery.

“In the short term my priority is to drive our recovery forward to protect and support and create as many jobs as possible, but of course it’s right that over time we have sustainable public finances,” Sunak said.

“I think everyone understands we can’t carry on doing exactly what we did this year forever.” (Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)