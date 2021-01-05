UK offers lockdown-hit firms extra 4.6 billion pounds of help

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday announced a new 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses hit by renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across the country.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said retail, hospitality and leisure companies will be able to claim new one-off grants worth up to 9,000 pounds to help them through the first months of 2021.
$1 = 0.7372 pounds $1 = 0.7371 pounds Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
