LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said more than two million claims had been made under an emergency plan to provide income support for self-employed people since its launch last week.

Sunak told parliament that grants claimed under the scheme so far were worth 6 billion pounds ($7.31 billion). ($1 = 0.8207 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)