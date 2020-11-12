Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's Sunak preparing to inject billions of pounds into economy -The Telegraph

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing a further multibillion-pound giveaway to spur consumer spending, as economic recovery has ground to a halt, The Telegraph reported, without citing sources.

Sunak is intending to take emergency action after statistics that showed the economy remained more than 8% below its pre-crisis peak at the end of September, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

