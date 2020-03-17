UK's Sunak says coronavirus aid will be on an "unimaginable" scale

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the coronavirus outbreak would require government support on a previously unimaginable scale, starting with 330 billion pounds ($398 billion) of loan guarantees for businesses.

“This struggle will not be overcome by a single package of measures or isolated interventions,” he said at a news conference. “This national effort will be underpinned by government interventions in the economy on a scale unimaginable only a few weeks ago.” (Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)