UK's Sunak says hopeful England lockdown can be lifted in Dec

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.

“Our expectation and firm hope is, on the basis of everything we know today, is the measures we put in place for the time that they are going to be in place for, will be sufficient to do the job we need, and we will seek to exit these restrictions back into a tiered approach at the end of the four-week period,” Sunak told BBC radio.