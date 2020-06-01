UK's Sunak says we're getting our lives back without a "big bang"

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that people were starting to get their lives back to normal as the government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

“Slowly we are going to get our lives back to normal,” Sunak told reporters at a street market where he bought lunch.

“We are now at the stage of that plan when we can get our lives a little bit more back to normal - but that is not an overnight, big bang thing - it is measured, progressive. We are doing it in a safe and responsible way.

“Hopefully at the beginning of July we will be able to get many more restaurants and pubs open as well,” he said. “People should have the confidence to go out there and get their lives a little bit more back to normal.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephn Addison)