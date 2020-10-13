UK's Sunak: there will be opportunities for those who lose jobs

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, speaks during a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there would be new opportunities for people who lose their jobs after data on Tuesday showed a sharp fall in employment and a record rise in redundancies in August.

“I’ve been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job. But these aren’t just statistics, they are people’s lives,” Sunak said in a statement.

“For those who do lose their job, there will be new opportunities through apprenticeships, traineeships and our 2 billion pound Kickstart scheme, and extra work search support which will help to ensure nobody is left without hope.”