March 16 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a "significant financial package" on Tuesday for firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak, a Daily Mail reporter tweeted here on Monday.

Sunak is expected to unveil the package at a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the tweet said, citing sources. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)