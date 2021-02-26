UK's Sunak warns of bill to be paid to tackle Britain's 'exposed' finances -FT

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use the budget next week to level with the public over the “enormous strains” in the country’s finances, warning that a bill will have to be paid after further coronavirus support, according to an interview with the Financial Times.

Speaking to the FT, Sunak said there was an immediate need to spend more to protect jobs as the UK emerged from the COVID-19 threat, but warned that Britain’s finances were now “exposed”.