British shoppers step-up panic buying - industry sources

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Panic buying by British shoppers over coronavirus is getting worse despite appeals for calm and supermarket bosses are concerned the government is yet to get to grips with the magnitude of the crisis, industry sources told Reuters.

On Sunday, the food industry appealed to shoppers to stop panic buying, placing adverts in national newspapers. But it hasn’t worked.

On Tuesday shelves were stripped bare of items such as eggs and chicken, while freezer chests were emptied.

“It’s getting worse,” said a source at one of Britain’s major supermarket groups. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)