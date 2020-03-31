March was biggest month on record for UK grocery sales - Kantar

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British grocery sales soared 20.6% year-on-year in the four weeks to March 22, as shoppers stocked-up before the country went on coronavirus lockdown, making it the biggest month on record for grocery sales, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said growth was driven by people shopping more frequently and buying slightly more, with the average household spending an extra 62.92 pounds ($77.36) over the four weeks. ($1 = 0.8133 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)