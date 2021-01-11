UK govt concerned about spread of COVID-19 in supermarkets -minister

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in supermarkets and particularly people not wearing masks in them, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“We are concerned that, for example, in supermarkets we need to make sure people actually wear masks and follow the one-way system, and when they are at capacity to operate safely, people wait outside,” he told Sky News.

“The most important thing to do now is to make sure that... compliance with the rules when people are going into supermarkets are being adhered to,” he said.