UK grocery sales rise at fastest rate since 1994 on lockdown boost

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British grocery sales rose by 14.3% during the 12 weeks to May 17, the fastest rate since comparable records began in 1994, as shoppers adapted to the national lockdown, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Market researcher Kantar said the period included both the pre-lockdown rush to the shops in March, and eight weeks of stay-at-home advice from the government.

Industry leader Tesco’s sales rose 12.7%, while Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons were up 12.5%, 6.5% and 9.8% respectively.