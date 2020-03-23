UK supermarket trips jumped by 15 million in a week - Kantar

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - An additional 15 million supermarket trips were undertaken in Britain in the week to March 17 against the same week a month earlier as shoppers became increasingly aware of the coronavirus crisis, market research group Kantar said on Monday.

Average spend also increased by 16% month-on-month to 22.13 pounds, it said, and shoppers reallocated spend to groceries, with supermarkets taking 51% of all retail sales, an increase of 7 percentage points on mid-February. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)