UK PM promises not to 'pull the rug out' on those who need support

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government would not abandon those who need support from the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to reassure the house (parliament), we will not pull the rug out. For the duration of the pandemic the government will continue to do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK,” Johnson told parliament.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers a budget on March 3. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Alistair Smout)