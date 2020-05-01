Britain says has met 100,000 daily COVID-19 test target

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain has met its target of reaching 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, though the number of different people tested remained well below the total number of tests.

“In the 24 hours up to 9am on 1 May, there were 122,347 tests in the UK,” a government slide presenting the figures said. That compares to 81,611 tests completed the day before.

Hancock had set a target of 100,000 daily tests before the end of April. The government figures showed that 73,191 people were tested on the day where there was 122,347 tests. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy bruce)