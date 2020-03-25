Bonds News
March 25, 2020 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK adds estate agents and bingo halls to property tax relief plan

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday expanded the one-year suspension of property tax payments by businesses to include estate agents, lettings agencies and bingo halls which, like many firms, have been forced to close in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the shutdown of a swathe of businesses, including all non-essential shops, and said the government would stop all gatherings of more than two people in public unless they live together.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout

