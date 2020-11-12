UK tax raising report is a regular independent review, Sunak says

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday a government report recommending a hike in capital gains tax to pay for the pandemic was part of a regular, independent review of taxes.

“The Office of Tax Simplification is independent from me, and as a matter of statue they review most major taxes on an annual basis,” Sunak told broadcasters.

“They’ve looked at income tax and inheritance tax in the past and this is just the latest in their line of reviews and I look forward to reading the report.”