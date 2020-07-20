BoE's Tenreyro says she is less optimistic than Haldane about recovery

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said she was less optimistic than BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane about the chance of a quick economic bounce-back because she was worried about people choosing to maintain coronavirus social distancing.

Tenreyro, speaking to lawmakers shortly after they quizzed Haldane about his views of a V-shaped recovery, also said she was less confident than him about the signals from experimental “fast” indicators about the state of the economy.

Britain’s economy was probably heading for an “incomplete V” shaped recovery, she said, repeating comments she made in a speech last week. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)