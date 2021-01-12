Britain's Tesco to deny store entry to customers not wearing face covering

People queue outside a Tesco store, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Tuesday followed smaller rivals Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, saying it will not let anyone into its stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are medically exempt.

To help stem the spread of COVID-19, Tesco said it is also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children.

“To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this,” it added.