Britain approves use of COVID-19 self-test kit

A British flag is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases, as it mulls a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.