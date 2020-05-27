UK's Johnson: 24-hour COVID test results as soon as possible

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted coronavirus test results to be returned within 24 hours as his government prepares to launch a new tracing system to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“This has gone from a complete standing start to a huge operation and so I don’t want to give you an exact deadline to when we will get down to 24 hours, but that is plainly the ambition and we will do it as soon as we can,” he told lawmakers.