UPDATE 1-UK will do whatever it takes to get COVID testing working, minister says

(Adds quotes)

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain will do whatever it takes to get the COVID testing system working properly, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said on Wednesday.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to make sure we have that capacity,” he told BBC TV. “We know where the pressure points are, we are piloting new walk-in test centres.

“Yes the work is huge but there is a big determination within government and from everyone involved to improve this and minimise disruption.”