Britain is making progress on coronavirus testing but still work to do - Raab

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain is making progress towards its target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, even as a top health official admitted that Britain was behind Germany on testing.

“We all know that Germany got ahead in terms of its ability to do testing for the virus and there’s a lot to learn from that and we’ve been trying to learn the lessons from that,” England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said at a news conference, while Raab said that the target still stood and that the latest data on testing was reassuring.

“There were 14,000 (tests) in a single day, so that shows progress... clearly more work to do, but important that we’ve made the progress we have,” Raab said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Elizabeth Howcroft and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Paul Sandle)