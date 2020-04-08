Britain says aiming to roll-out millions of coronavirus tests in months

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said it aimed to roll-out millions of coronavirus tests in months after criticism that it had moved too slowly on the issue, saying a partnership with private firms would help it hit 100,000 tests a day by the end of April.

The Department of Health said that a new testing laboratory set-up by AstraZeneca, GSK and Cambridge University would aim to carry out 30,000 tests a day by May, and Thermo Fisher would continue to supply the UK with testing kits and aim to scale up manufacturing. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)