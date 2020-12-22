Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.

“We’ll be making sure that tomorrow we’re out there, providing tests,” Shapps said, but he cautioned that the whole process would take time. “This will take two or three days for things to be cleared.” (Reporting by William James Editing by Mark Heinrich)