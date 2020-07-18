COVID-19 antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy- Telegraph

July 18 (Reuters) - British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

The fingerprick tests, which can tell within 20 minutes if a person has ever been exposed to the coronavirus, were found to be 98.6% accurate in secret human trials held in June, the newspaper bit.ly/32qIpt3 reported.

It added the test was developed by Oxford University in partnership with leading UK diagnostics firms. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)