UK COVID-19 test and trace data to be published from next week

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s COVID-19 test and trace programme said she hoped data on the numbers of people tested and contacts traced within 24 hours would be available from next week once it had been validated.

“We need to make sure any data we share is accurate and validated,” Dido Harding told a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday. “I would very much hope that we will start to publish a weekly dashboard from next week.”

The programme, which is key to loosening blanket lockdown measures, went live last Thursday. A smartphone tracking app will be added in coming weeks, although the government has not specified when. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)