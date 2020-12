FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter along the South Bank, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is set to bring in a new higher tier of COVID-19 restrictions and put London and southeast England into those measures, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier discussed tightening restrictions with senior ministers after it was confirmed that there was a new strain of the virus which could spread more quickly.